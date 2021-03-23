Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 47,500 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Graham Capital Management L.P. cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 47,500 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,947 shares of company stock valued at $29,322,127 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.36.

V stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.88. 171,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,429,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $228.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.23 and a 200-day moving average of $206.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.