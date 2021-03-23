Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,889 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.35% of Granite Construction worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Granite Construction by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Granite Construction by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

GVA opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.66. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $40.75.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $948.16 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

