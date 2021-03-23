Grid Dynamics (GDYN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ: GDYN):

3/11/2021 – Grid Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Grid Dynamics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Grid Dynamics International Inc. engages in architecting and delivering digital transformation programs principally in the retail, technology and financial sectors. Grid Dynamics International Inc., formerly known as ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp, is based in Calif., United States. “

3/8/2021 – Grid Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $11.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Grid Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $14.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Grid Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:GDYN traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.58. 94,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,953. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.01. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $16.85.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vadim Kozyrkov sold 3,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $52,208.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,057.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Max Martynov sold 3,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $52,126.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 234,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,233 shares of company stock worth $283,020. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 121.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 21,316 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $129,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 12.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 27,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

