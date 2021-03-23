Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $63.00

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.00 and traded as high as $67.01. Griffin Industrial Realty shares last traded at $65.17, with a volume of 36,315 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.67 million, a P/E ratio of -78.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Griffin Industrial Realty by 606.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Griffin Industrial Realty by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Griffin Industrial Realty by 18.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Griffin Industrial Realty by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Griffin Industrial Realty by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 44.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc develops, acquires, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2019, the company owned 40 buildings comprising 28 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Massachusetts and Florida.

