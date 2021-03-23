Grin Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 23rd. Over the last week, Grin has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $37.72 million and approximately $7.71 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000996 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,222.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,707.56 or 0.03092156 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $187.50 or 0.00339546 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.20 or 0.00958308 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $219.09 or 0.00396747 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $218.52 or 0.00395714 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.56 or 0.00256343 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00022321 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 68,603,940 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.