Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE) vs. Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Critical Survey

Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE) and Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Groove Botanicals and Laredo Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Groove Botanicals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Laredo Petroleum $837.28 million 0.47 -$342.46 million $14.80 2.20

Groove Botanicals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Laredo Petroleum.

Volatility and Risk

Groove Botanicals has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laredo Petroleum has a beta of 4.72, meaning that its stock price is 372% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Groove Botanicals and Laredo Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Groove Botanicals 0 0 0 0 N/A Laredo Petroleum 1 3 4 0 2.38

Laredo Petroleum has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential downside of 30.94%. Given Laredo Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Laredo Petroleum is more favorable than Groove Botanicals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.7% of Laredo Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.1% of Groove Botanicals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Laredo Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Groove Botanicals and Laredo Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Groove Botanicals N/A N/A N/A Laredo Petroleum -111.63% 23.92% 6.68%

Summary

Laredo Petroleum beats Groove Botanicals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Groove Botanicals Company Profile

Groove Botanicals, Inc. provides consumer health products. It intends to develop cannabidiol skin care products. The company was formerly known as Avalon Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Groove Botanicals, Inc. in May 2018. Groove Botanicals, Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities. As of December 31, 2019, it had assembled 133,512 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 293,377 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

