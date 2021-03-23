Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Stake Trimmed by Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC

Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 70.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 300,976 shares during the quarter. Grubhub makes up 3.6% of Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Grubhub worth $9,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grubhub during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grubhub by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Grubhub during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grubhub during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grubhub during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total transaction of $107,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,187.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,638 shares of company stock worth $1,090,031 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.71. The company had a trading volume of 544,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,774. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.26 and a beta of 0.96. Grubhub Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.82 and a 12 month high of $85.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $503.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.46 million. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. Grubhub’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.94.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

