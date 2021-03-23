Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 64,861 shares.The stock last traded at $107.70 and had previously closed at $109.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.70.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.54 and its 200-day moving average is $98.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 22.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,440,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,192,000 after buying an additional 211,784 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 278,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,026,000 after buying an additional 49,445 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 221,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,627,000 after buying an additional 46,421 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,874,000. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 66,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 33,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

