Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.78

Shares of Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and traded as high as $5.10. Grupo México shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 20,910 shares trading hands.

GMBXF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Grupo México from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Grupo México in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Grupo México from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78.

Grupo MÃ©xico, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, rail transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for, exploits, and obtains minerals, metals, and other byproducts, including copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

