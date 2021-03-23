Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,949 shares.The stock last traded at $11.50 and had previously closed at $11.65.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Simec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.98.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $497.77 million for the quarter.

Grupo Simec Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

