Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Alleghany by 33.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alleghany by 215.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Alleghany by 7.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Y traded down $7.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $624.49. 401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,556. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -133.63 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $426.87 and a 1-year high of $663.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $622.83 and a 200 day moving average of $587.84.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

