Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Buys 17,917 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 160.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,917 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,542,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,039,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,891,000. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 13,686,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,537,000 after buying an additional 1,729,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,611,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,753,000 after buying an additional 1,396,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 310,478 shares in the company, valued at $11,953,403. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John D. Rood purchased 29,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,895.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 178,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,942.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,334 shares of company stock worth $10,195,068. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FNF stock remained flat at $$39.03 during trading hours on Tuesday. 17,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,433. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $42.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

