Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 179.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,514 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,542 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of KBR by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,191,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,711,000 after buying an additional 465,680 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,724,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,282,000 after acquiring an additional 850,878 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in KBR by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,590,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,114,000 after purchasing an additional 821,575 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in KBR by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,368,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,326,000 after purchasing an additional 25,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of KBR by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,270,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,404,000 after purchasing an additional 313,655 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KBR from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on KBR from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

Shares of KBR stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.40. 17,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,764. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.36 and a beta of 1.39. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

