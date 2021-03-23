Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,429 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,081,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,559,314,000 after buying an additional 132,529 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,623,767,000 after buying an additional 1,392,213 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,580,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $944,103,000 after purchasing an additional 110,499 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,064,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $808,057,000 after purchasing an additional 90,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,084,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $549,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.18.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $2.95 on Tuesday, reaching $336.38. 50,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,295,378. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.26 and a 12 month high of $356.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.51. The company has a market cap of $116.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

