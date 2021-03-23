Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Invests $1.08 Million in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,182 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,263 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $12,237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,659 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,604 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 44,575 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.53.

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.49. The stock had a trading volume of 245,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,361,969. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.73. The company has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.