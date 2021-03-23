Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,391 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Cardiovascular Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,369,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,196 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSII. TheStreet raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

CSII stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.53. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.61.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

