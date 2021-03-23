Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Purchases 6,131 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 254.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.45.

Shares of DOV traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.80. 6,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,213. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.28 and its 200-day moving average is $120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $138.19. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

