Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,788 shares of company stock valued at $10,129,198. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.71. 79,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,172,083. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.90 and its 200-day moving average is $67.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

