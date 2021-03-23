Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Takes $1.02 Million Position in Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 71,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Porch Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,176,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,562,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $772,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Porch Group alerts:

PRCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Porch Group from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:PRCH traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.71. The stock had a trading volume of 23,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,388. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.27. Porch Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41.

Porch Group Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform for home service companies. It provides moving concierge services that helps homebuyers to save time and make decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and others. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.