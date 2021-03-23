Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Takes $1.18 Million Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,905 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Tapestry by 230.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 14.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,152 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Tapestry by 12.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,838 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 19.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,424,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $350,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672,165 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TPR traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.19. 97,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,664,444. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $46.42.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TPR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,602 shares of company stock worth $1,042,053 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

