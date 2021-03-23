Hakka.Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $12.00 Million (HAKKA)

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Hakka.Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0748 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hakka.Finance has a market capitalization of $12.00 million and approximately $351,594.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $260.13 or 0.00471099 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00063665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.20 or 0.00145237 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00054306 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $425.62 or 0.00770801 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00075762 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,319,160 tokens. Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance . The official website for Hakka.Finance is hakka.finance

