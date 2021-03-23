Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to announce $111.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.79 million to $117.00 million. Hallmark Financial Services reported sales of $128.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year sales of $448.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $426.46 million to $470.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $458.70 million, with estimates ranging from $436.80 million to $480.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.37). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $115.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.97 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

HALL stock opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $86.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 30,804 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 114,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 41,770 shares during the last quarter. 30.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and general aviation and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

