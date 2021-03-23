Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Holdings Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 96,066 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.19% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $11,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ HALO opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.94 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.86. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $214,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,727.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $839,422.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,924,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,324 shares of company stock worth $6,222,772. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HALO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.