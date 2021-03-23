Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) PT Raised to $51.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.16% from the company’s current price.

HWC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

HWC opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -60.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.58. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.07 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,344.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 8.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

