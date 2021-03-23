Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 4,364 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,115,888 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.1% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Apple were worth $678,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 286.1% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 697,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,745,000 after buying an additional 516,655 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,673 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after buying an additional 56,146 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 275.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,899,000 after buying an additional 132,477 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in Apple by 299.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 37,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 27,963 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $123.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.98.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

