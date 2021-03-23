Handshake (HNS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $822,252.00

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 23rd. During the last week, Handshake has traded up 15% against the US dollar. Handshake has a market capitalization of $126.62 million and $822,252.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,232.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,712.82 or 0.03101097 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.49 or 0.00339447 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $518.94 or 0.00939556 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $213.78 or 0.00387060 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.12 or 0.00403968 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.30 or 0.00250401 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00022431 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 363,654,048 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.