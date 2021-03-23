Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HPGLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Commerzbank downgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of HPGLY stock opened at $81.50 on Tuesday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $99.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.31.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

