Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,048 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $6,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Hasbro by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS opened at $96.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.23 and a 52-week high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

