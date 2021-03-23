HashBX Reaches Market Cap of $1.13 Million (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. HashBX has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $8.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HashBX has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One HashBX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00025946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00049120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $340.33 or 0.00620433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00067346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00024612 BTC.

About HashBX

HashBX (CRYPTO:HBX) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX ‘s official website is hashbx.io . HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

Buying and Selling HashBX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

