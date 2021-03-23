Hathor (HTR) Price Hits $1.53

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Hathor has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Hathor has a total market cap of $277.54 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for $1.53 or 0.00002757 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.44 or 0.00467788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00063369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.80 or 0.00150525 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00054682 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.96 or 0.00772282 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00075335 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000497 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network

Hathor Coin Trading

