Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Reaches $13.19 on Top Exchanges

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $186.56 million and $2.03 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $13.19 or 0.00024209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,499.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,668.77 or 0.03061981 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $182.72 or 0.00335274 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.92 or 0.00944812 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.44 or 0.00387960 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.59 or 0.00404755 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.44 or 0.00250350 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00022306 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,140,019 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

