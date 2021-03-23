HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,461,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,333 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.43% of HCA Healthcare worth $240,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,342,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 37,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,115 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $1,904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.47.

In other HCA Healthcare news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,436.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $49,590.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at $652,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,297. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.04. The company had a trading volume of 14,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,265. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.34 and a 12 month high of $194.01. The stock has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

