HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,701 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,652 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $21,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,723,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,797,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,821 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,741,404,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in HDFC Bank by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,693,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,302 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in HDFC Bank by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,719,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,802,000 after acquiring an additional 60,815 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in HDFC Bank by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,287,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,228,000 after purchasing an additional 267,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday.

NYSE HDB opened at $78.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.57. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

