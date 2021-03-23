HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,200 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB opened at $78.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.57. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

