Head-To-Head Analysis: TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) versus Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY)

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) and Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get TUI alerts:

TUI has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferrovial has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TUI and Ferrovial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TUI -40.88% -128.51% -18.59% Ferrovial N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of TUI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Ferrovial shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TUI and Ferrovial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TUI $8.90 billion 0.32 -$3.53 billion ($3.05) -0.78 Ferrovial $6.78 billion 2.70 -$529.09 million N/A N/A

Ferrovial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TUI.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TUI and Ferrovial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TUI 8 1 0 0 1.11 Ferrovial 0 2 5 0 2.71

Summary

Ferrovial beats TUI on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels. The company was formerly known as Preussag AG and changed its name to TUI AG in June 2002. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator worldwide. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private work projects; and development, finance, and operation of toll road concessions. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, railways, bridges and viaducts, airports, intelligent toll systems, energy restoration, aqueducts, water treatment plants, port infrastructures, desalination plants, digesters, thermal drying plants, chimneys and silos, and other construction, as well as operation and maintenance services of urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and water treatment and desalination plants. The company also develops, finances, and operates airports; provides integrated solutions for the development and management of electrical transmission networks; and engages in the sale of real estate properties, including flats, retail units, and garages. In addition, it provides mobility services, including ZITY, an electric car sharing service application; and Wondo, which offers mobility in cities through Moovit application. Ferrovial, S.A. has a strategic agreement with Groupe Renault to extend an electric car sharing service to Paris. The company was founded in 1952 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.