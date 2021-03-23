Head to Head Contrast: Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) & China Mobile (NYSE:CHL)

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) and China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telefônica Brasil and China Mobile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefônica Brasil $10.98 billion 1.29 $1.27 billion $0.69 12.13 China Mobile $107.14 billion 1.05 $15.43 billion $3.72 7.40

China Mobile has higher revenue and earnings than Telefônica Brasil. China Mobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telefônica Brasil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Telefônica Brasil and China Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefônica Brasil 10.97% 6.70% 4.30% China Mobile N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Telefônica Brasil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of China Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Telefônica Brasil pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. China Mobile pays an annual dividend of $1.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Telefônica Brasil pays out 98.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. China Mobile pays out 47.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Telefônica Brasil and China Mobile, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefônica Brasil 0 1 6 0 2.86 China Mobile 1 0 1 0 2.00

Telefônica Brasil presently has a consensus target price of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 28.43%. China Mobile has a consensus target price of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.12%. Given China Mobile’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe China Mobile is more favorable than Telefônica Brasil.

Summary

Telefônica Brasil beats China Mobile on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services. The company also offers data services, including broadband and mobile data services. In addition, it provides pay TV services through direct to home satellite technology, IPTV, and cable, as well as pay-per-view and video on demand services; network services, such as rental of facilities; other services comprising Internet access, private network connectivity, computer equipment leasing, extended, caller identification, voice mail, cellular blocker, and others; wholesale services, including interconnection services to users of other network providers; and digital services, such as entertainment, cloud, and financial services. Further, the company offers multimedia communication services, which include audio, data, voice and other sounds, images, texts, and other information, as well as sells devices, such as smartphones, broadband USB modems, and other devices. Additionally, it provides telecommunications solutions and IT support to various industries, such as retail, manufacturing, services, financial institutions, government, etc. TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. markets and sells its solutions through own stores, dealers, retail and distribution channels, door-to-door sales, and telesales. The company was formerly known as TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes de SÃ£o Paulo S.A. – TELESP and changed its name to TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. in October 2011. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. is a subsidiary of SP TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes ParticipaÃ§Ãµes Ltda.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others. It also provides wireless Internet service, as well as digital applications comprising music, video, reading, gaming, and animation; wireline broadband services; and wireline voice services. In addition, it offers dedicated line and IDC services to corporate customers in a range of industry sectors; and basic corporate communication products comprising corporate VPMN and SMS, and tailor made solutions. Further, the company provides international telecommunications services, which includes IDD, roaming, Internet, MNC, and value added business services. Additionally, it offers telecommunications network planning, design, and consulting services; roaming clearance, IT system operation, and technology support services; value-added platform development and maintenance services; mobile data, and system integration and development services; network construction and maintenance, network planning and optimizing, and training services; electronic communication products design and sale of related products; and non-banking financial services. It also provides mobile cloud research and development services; call center services; e-payment, e-commerce, and Internet finance services; and mobile Internet digital content services, as well as operates a network and business coordination center. The company serves 950 million mobile customers and 187 million wireline broadband customers. The company was formerly known as China Mobile (Hong Kong) Limited and changed its name to China Mobile Limited in May 2006. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. China Mobile Limited is a subsidiary of China Mobile Hong Kong (BVI) Limited.

