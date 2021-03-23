Head-To-Head Review: EQT (NYSE:EQT) vs. Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

EQT (NYSE:EQT) and Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.8% of EQT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of EQT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares EQT and Comstock Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT -78.35% -0.58% -0.30% Comstock Resources -9.08% 7.58% 1.99%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EQT and Comstock Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT $4.42 billion 1.13 -$1.22 billion $0.83 21.61 Comstock Resources $768.69 million 1.62 $96.89 million $0.77 6.96

Comstock Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EQT. Comstock Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EQT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for EQT and Comstock Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT 1 4 12 0 2.65 Comstock Resources 0 6 7 0 2.54

EQT presently has a consensus target price of $17.82, indicating a potential downside of 0.65%. Comstock Resources has a consensus target price of $6.73, indicating a potential upside of 25.62%. Given Comstock Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Comstock Resources is more favorable than EQT.

Volatility and Risk

EQT has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Resources has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Comstock Resources beats EQT on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. It also owns interests in 2,864 producing oil and natural gas wells. Comstock Resources, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

