Head-To-Head Review: PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) & W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) and W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and W&T Offshore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PermRock Royalty Trust $10.44 million 6.75 $8.84 million N/A N/A W&T Offshore $534.90 million 1.00 $74.09 million $0.60 6.28

W&T Offshore has higher revenue and earnings than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PermRock Royalty Trust and W&T Offshore, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PermRock Royalty Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 W&T Offshore 0 1 1 0 2.50

PermRock Royalty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 48.19%. W&T Offshore has a consensus target price of $3.80, indicating a potential upside of 0.80%. Given W&T Offshore’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Volatility and Risk

PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W&T Offshore has a beta of 3.16, suggesting that its share price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and W&T Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PermRock Royalty Trust 18.25% 3.61% 3.56% W&T Offshore 31.40% -21.21% 4.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.0% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of W&T Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. 34.1% of W&T Offshore shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

W&T Offshore beats PermRock Royalty Trust on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties consist of 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters. The company also owns interests in approximately 146 offshore structures. It has interests in offshore leases covering approximately 550,000 net acres spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama. As of December 31, 2019, its total proved reserves were 157.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

