Head-To-Head Review: SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) vs. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SolarEdge Technologies and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarEdge Technologies $1.43 billion 10.25 $146.55 million $2.90 97.69 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing $34.63 billion 17.36 $11.83 billion $3.39 34.19

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than SolarEdge Technologies. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SolarEdge Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SolarEdge Technologies and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarEdge Technologies 11.55% 19.31% 10.18% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 37.94% 28.73% 20.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SolarEdge Technologies and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarEdge Technologies 2 8 8 0 2.33 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 2 0 6 0 2.50

SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $291.53, indicating a potential upside of 2.10%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus target price of $99.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.51%. Given SolarEdge Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SolarEdge Technologies is more favorable than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.5% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

SolarEdge Technologies has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing beats SolarEdge Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system. The company also provides residential, commercial, and large scale photovoltaics, energy storage and backup, electric vehicle charging, and home energy management solutions, as well as grid services; and e-Mobility, automation machines, lithium-ion cells and battery packs, and uninterrupted power supply solutions, as well as virtual power plants, which helps to manage the load on the grid and grid stability. In addition, it offers pre-sales support, ongoing trainings, and technical support and after installation services. The company sells its products to the providers of solar PV systems; and solar installers and distributors, electrical equipment wholesalers, and PV module manufacturers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in HsinChu, Taiwan.

