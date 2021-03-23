Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,894,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,508 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.87% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $52,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTA. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTA stock opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $29.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.27 and a beta of 0.58.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

