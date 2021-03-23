HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.11% of HealthEquity worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HQY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter worth $54,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter worth $80,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1,339.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HQY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

In other news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $135,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,758. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $12,784,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,903,542.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 214,266 shares of company stock valued at $18,173,072 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $70.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,418.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.90.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. HealthEquity’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

