Heard Capital LLC Has $12.89 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Heard Capital LLC cut its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,755 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up approximately 4.3% of Heard Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Heard Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in Lam Research by 23.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,134,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Lam Research by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Lam Research by 7.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,423 shares of company stock worth $12,213,007. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $15.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $544.41. 1,405,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $207.37 and a twelve month high of $603.60. The company has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $549.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.89.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

