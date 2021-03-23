Heard Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Heard Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 493,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,100 shares during the period. Rambus makes up approximately 2.9% of Heard Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Heard Capital LLC owned 0.43% of Rambus worth $8,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RMBS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,864,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,910,000 after acquiring an additional 635,760 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth about $6,780,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the third quarter worth about $2,798,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth about $2,871,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 5.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,185,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,556,000 after acquiring an additional 154,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $240,629.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,338,107.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $207,075.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,023. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rambus stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.53. The company had a trading volume of 879,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,221. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average is $17.19. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $22.30.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.99 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Rambus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

