Heard Capital LLC Takes $10.06 Million Position in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 267,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,064,000. Anterix comprises about 3.3% of Heard Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Heard Capital LLC owned about 1.52% of Anterix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Anterix by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Anterix by 371.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Anterix by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Anterix in the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Anterix in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $28,056.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $1,271,746.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 125,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,056,826.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,956 shares of company stock worth $589,287 and sold 42,839 shares worth $1,760,889. Insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.28. 95,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,225. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.67. Anterix Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $57.75.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.08. Anterix had a negative net margin of 4,358.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

