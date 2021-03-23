Hedera Hashgraph Hits Market Cap of $2.46 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000584 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $2.46 billion and $230.60 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00055267 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.34 or 0.00245841 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002630 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00010685 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00013023 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00014764 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,717,194,457 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

