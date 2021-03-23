HEIDI Reaches Market Cap of $1,383.71 (HDI)

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One HEIDI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HEIDI has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. HEIDI has a total market cap of $1,383.71 and approximately $55.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HEIDI alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Crypto User Base (CUB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

HEIDI Profile

HEIDI (HDI) is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. The official website for HEIDI is www.heidicoin.ch

Buying and Selling HEIDI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEIDI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEIDI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEIDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEIDI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.