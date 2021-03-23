Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $90.72

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.72 and traded as high as $93.65. Heineken shares last traded at $93.65, with a volume of 616 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.72.

Heineken Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HKHHF)

Heineken Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. The company sells its beers under, including Heineken, Lagunitas, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Edelweiss, Desperados, Harar, Windhoek, Maltina, Dos Equis, Red Stripe, GÃ¶sser, Sagres, Affligem, and Mort Subite brands; and ciders under the Strongbow, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

