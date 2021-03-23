Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Helen of Troy worth $13,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 34.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $247.00 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.40.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $213.37 on Tuesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $105.70 and a 52 week high of $265.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.82.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.