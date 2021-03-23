Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Given Neutral Rating at DA Davidson

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $247.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $260.00. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.76% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s FY2022 earnings at $11.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HELE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.40.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $213.37 on Tuesday. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $105.70 and a one year high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $637.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,885,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,124,000 after acquiring an additional 55,668 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,301,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,264,000 after acquiring an additional 138,936 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 983,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,420,000 after acquiring an additional 72,590 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 626,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,168,000 after buying an additional 155,220 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 322,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,691,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

