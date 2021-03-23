Helium Price Hits $8.54 on Major Exchanges (HNT)

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Helium token can now be purchased for about $8.54 or 0.00015316 BTC on popular exchanges. Helium has a market capitalization of $643.94 million and $18.14 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Helium has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.89 or 0.00240043 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,733.75 or 0.03108246 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005146 BTC.

NativeCoin (N8V) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007000 BTC.

About Helium

Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,374,467 tokens. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

